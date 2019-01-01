TrackX Holdings Inc provides cloud-based, asset tracking solutions for supply chain and logistics-intensive businesses. Its platform combines support for multiple auto-identification (ID) technologies, workflow, event management, alert notifications, and analytics. The company solutions include high-value asset tracking, yard management, returnable asset management, manufacturing process tracking, and supply chain management, and mobile inventory management solutions. It delivers services to various industries, including transportation, government, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, beverage, agriculture, and horticulture. Its operations are primarily conducted in the United States.