TrackX Holdings Inc provides cloud-based, asset tracking solutions for supply chain and logistics-intensive businesses. Its platform combines support for multiple auto-identification (ID) technologies, workflow, event management, alert notifications, and analytics. The company solutions include high-value asset tracking, yard management, returnable asset management, manufacturing process tracking, and supply chain management, and mobile inventory management solutions. It delivers services to various industries, including transportation, government, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, beverage, agriculture, and horticulture. Its operations are primarily conducted in the United States.

TrackX Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TrackX Holdings (TKXHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TrackX Holdings (OTCPK: TKXHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TrackX Holdings's (TKXHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TrackX Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for TrackX Holdings (TKXHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TrackX Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for TrackX Holdings (TKXHF)?

A

The stock price for TrackX Holdings (OTCPK: TKXHF) is $0.025 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TrackX Holdings (TKXHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TrackX Holdings.

Q

When is TrackX Holdings (OTCPK:TKXHF) reporting earnings?

A

TrackX Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TrackX Holdings (TKXHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TrackX Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does TrackX Holdings (TKXHF) operate in?

A

TrackX Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.