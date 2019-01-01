QQQ
Tokyu Reit Inc is a Japanese real estate company. It is engaged in asset investment and management based on principles of growth, stability, and transparency. The company invests primarily in retail and office properties located in Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya wards. It also conducts replacement of properties and other measures as needed in order to maintain and improve the portfolio quality, aiming to enhance its asset value and increase net income per unit.

Tokyu Reit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokyu Reit (TKURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokyu Reit (OTCPK: TKURF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tokyu Reit's (TKURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokyu Reit.

Q

What is the target price for Tokyu Reit (TKURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokyu Reit

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokyu Reit (TKURF)?

A

The stock price for Tokyu Reit (OTCPK: TKURF) is $1625 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 17:41:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokyu Reit (TKURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokyu Reit.

Q

When is Tokyu Reit (OTCPK:TKURF) reporting earnings?

A

Tokyu Reit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokyu Reit (TKURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokyu Reit.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokyu Reit (TKURF) operate in?

A

Tokyu Reit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.