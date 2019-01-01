Tokyu Reit Inc is a Japanese real estate company. It is engaged in asset investment and management based on principles of growth, stability, and transparency. The company invests primarily in retail and office properties located in Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya wards. It also conducts replacement of properties and other measures as needed in order to maintain and improve the portfolio quality, aiming to enhance its asset value and increase net income per unit.