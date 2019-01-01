QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
58.21
Shares
66.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Takasago Thermal Engineering is a Japan-based company that designs, constructs, manufactures, and installs heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, systems, clean room and related systems, plumbing and sanitation systems, cogeneration systems, electrical systems, instrumentation systems, equipment diagnosis/failure diagnosis systems, dehumidifying/drying systems, vacuum conveying systems for waste, discharged-heat recovery systems, heating/cooling systems, refrigerating/freezing systems, other types of environmental control systems and thermal engineering systems, and so on. In addition, the company is engaged in coordinating construction work, security, and cleaning, with further focuses on energy supply, power generation, and water treatment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Takasago Thermal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Takasago Thermal (TKSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Takasago Thermal (OTCPK: TKSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Takasago Thermal's (TKSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Takasago Thermal.

Q

What is the target price for Takasago Thermal (TKSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Takasago Thermal

Q

Current Stock Price for Takasago Thermal (TKSNF)?

A

The stock price for Takasago Thermal (OTCPK: TKSNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Takasago Thermal (TKSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takasago Thermal.

Q

When is Takasago Thermal (OTCPK:TKSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Takasago Thermal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Takasago Thermal (TKSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Takasago Thermal.

Q

What sector and industry does Takasago Thermal (TKSNF) operate in?

A

Takasago Thermal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.