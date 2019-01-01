Takasago Thermal Engineering is a Japan-based company that designs, constructs, manufactures, and installs heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, systems, clean room and related systems, plumbing and sanitation systems, cogeneration systems, electrical systems, instrumentation systems, equipment diagnosis/failure diagnosis systems, dehumidifying/drying systems, vacuum conveying systems for waste, discharged-heat recovery systems, heating/cooling systems, refrigerating/freezing systems, other types of environmental control systems and thermal engineering systems, and so on. In addition, the company is engaged in coordinating construction work, security, and cleaning, with further focuses on energy supply, power generation, and water treatment.