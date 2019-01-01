QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Takashimaya Co Ltd is a Japanese company that operates department stores in Japan and overseas in Singapore and China. The company is involved in shopping-center development, consumer finance, and other businesses. The chain offers a wide variety of products: clothing, cosmetics, household goods, food products, restaurants, and services. The second core business is shopping-center development and management through Toshin development. Other group businesses include design and interior decoration, credit cards, dining and restaurants, advertising and publicity, personnel services and solutions, and insurance.

Takashimaya Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Takashimaya (TKSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Takashimaya (OTCPK: TKSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Takashimaya's (TKSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Takashimaya.

Q

What is the target price for Takashimaya (TKSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Takashimaya

Q

Current Stock Price for Takashimaya (TKSHF)?

A

The stock price for Takashimaya (OTCPK: TKSHF) is $11.1 last updated Wed Jan 15 2020 20:24:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Takashimaya (TKSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takashimaya.

Q

When is Takashimaya (OTCPK:TKSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Takashimaya does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Takashimaya (TKSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Takashimaya.

Q

What sector and industry does Takashimaya (TKSHF) operate in?

A

Takashimaya is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.