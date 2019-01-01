Takashimaya Co Ltd is a Japanese company that operates department stores in Japan and overseas in Singapore and China. The company is involved in shopping-center development, consumer finance, and other businesses. The chain offers a wide variety of products: clothing, cosmetics, household goods, food products, restaurants, and services. The second core business is shopping-center development and management through Toshin development. Other group businesses include design and interior decoration, credit cards, dining and restaurants, advertising and publicity, personnel services and solutions, and insurance.