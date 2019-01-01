Takara & Company Ltd, formerly Takara Printing Co Ltd engages in the production and sale of printed material related to the financial instruments & exchange act, the company law, and investor relations related information. It also operates in the production and handling of legal and IR-related advertisements. It offers printed matter concerning securities reports, quarterly securities reports, semiannual securities reports, Takara Kessan Xpress, IFRS consulting, prospectuses, reports, listing application document-related, and X-smart basic that are related to financial instruments and exchange act.