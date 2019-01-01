Tokyo Gas Co Ltd is a Japanese utility company involved in the production, generation, and supply of natural gas and electricity. Tokyo Gas segments its operations into Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, and Other business units. The company's Gas division generates the vast majority of its total revenue through the supply and sale of natural gas to, namely, the Tokyo metropolitan area and other Japanese urban areas. Tokyo Gas' supply of natural gas is fairly evenly distributed amongst residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation customers. The company's Electric Power business also represents a significant income stream. This division operates a portfolio of cogeneration and natural gas-fired thermal power plants primarily located in the Tokyo area.