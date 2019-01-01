QQQ
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd is a Japanese utility company involved in the production, generation, and supply of natural gas and electricity. Tokyo Gas segments its operations into Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, and Other business units. The company's Gas division generates the vast majority of its total revenue through the supply and sale of natural gas to, namely, the Tokyo metropolitan area and other Japanese urban areas. Tokyo Gas' supply of natural gas is fairly evenly distributed amongst residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation customers. The company's Electric Power business also represents a significant income stream. This division operates a portfolio of cogeneration and natural gas-fired thermal power plants primarily located in the Tokyo area.

Tokyo Gas Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokyo Gas Co (TKGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokyo Gas Co (OTCPK: TKGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokyo Gas Co's (TKGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokyo Gas Co.

Q

What is the target price for Tokyo Gas Co (TKGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokyo Gas Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokyo Gas Co (TKGSF)?

A

The stock price for Tokyo Gas Co (OTCPK: TKGSF) is $18.769 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 14:43:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokyo Gas Co (TKGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokyo Gas Co.

Q

When is Tokyo Gas Co (OTCPK:TKGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Tokyo Gas Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokyo Gas Co (TKGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokyo Gas Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokyo Gas Co (TKGSF) operate in?

A

Tokyo Gas Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.