QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.32/0.75%
52 Wk
42.24 - 46.21
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
13.11
Open
-
P/E
36.55
EPS
28.84
Shares
177.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Toho is a diversified media company, with interests in the film and theater businesses. The company operates through three primary business segments: movie, theater, and real estate. The movie segment generates the vast majority of its revenue and is involved in the production and distribution of feature films. The theater segment is involved in planning, producing, and performing stage productions. The corporate real estate segment leases land and buildings. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Toho Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toho (TKCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toho (OTCPK: TKCOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toho's (TKCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toho.

Q

What is the target price for Toho (TKCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toho

Q

Current Stock Price for Toho (TKCOF)?

A

The stock price for Toho (OTCPK: TKCOF) is $42.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:45:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toho (TKCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toho.

Q

When is Toho (OTCPK:TKCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Toho does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toho (TKCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toho.

Q

What sector and industry does Toho (TKCOF) operate in?

A

Toho is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.