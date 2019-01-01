QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 5.35
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
422.7K
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Turnkey Capital Inc is a shell company.

Turnkey Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turnkey Capital (TKCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turnkey Capital (OTCPK: TKCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Turnkey Capital's (TKCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Turnkey Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Turnkey Capital (TKCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Turnkey Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Turnkey Capital (TKCI)?

A

The stock price for Turnkey Capital (OTCPK: TKCI) is $2.5 last updated Today at 6:02:19 PM.

Q

Does Turnkey Capital (TKCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turnkey Capital.

Q

When is Turnkey Capital (OTCPK:TKCI) reporting earnings?

A

Turnkey Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Turnkey Capital (TKCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turnkey Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Turnkey Capital (TKCI) operate in?

A

Turnkey Capital is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.