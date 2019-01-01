Tokai Carbon Co Ltd is a Japan-based manufacturer of carbon products which include, Carbon black, graphite electrodes, fine carbon friction material and manufactures industrial furnaces, and related products. It operates through three reportable segments, Carbon Black business, Carbon and Ceramics business, and Industrial Furnaces and Related Products business. Carbon black is mainly used as a reinforcing agent of industrial rubber products, typically auto tires. Carbon and Ceramics business segment produces artificial graphite electrodes for electric arc furnaces, fine carbon, carbon brush, impervious graphite, pencil lead-cores. Industrial Furnaces and Related Products segment include Industrial electric furnaces, gas furnaces, silicon carbide heating elements refractory, amongst others.