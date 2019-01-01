QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
56.24 - 60.47
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
72.24
Shares
53.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Tokai Carbon Co Ltd is a Japan-based manufacturer of carbon products which include, Carbon black, graphite electrodes, fine carbon friction material and manufactures industrial furnaces, and related products. It operates through three reportable segments, Carbon Black business, Carbon and Ceramics business, and Industrial Furnaces and Related Products business. Carbon black is mainly used as a reinforcing agent of industrial rubber products, typically auto tires. Carbon and Ceramics business segment produces artificial graphite electrodes for electric arc furnaces, fine carbon, carbon brush, impervious graphite, pencil lead-cores. Industrial Furnaces and Related Products segment include Industrial electric furnaces, gas furnaces, silicon carbide heating elements refractory, amongst others.

Tokai Carbon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokai Carbon (TKCBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokai Carbon (OTCPK: TKCBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokai Carbon's (TKCBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokai Carbon.

Q

What is the target price for Tokai Carbon (TKCBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokai Carbon

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokai Carbon (TKCBY)?

A

The stock price for Tokai Carbon (OTCPK: TKCBY) is $57.7 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 13:35:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokai Carbon (TKCBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokai Carbon.

Q

When is Tokai Carbon (OTCPK:TKCBY) reporting earnings?

A

Tokai Carbon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokai Carbon (TKCBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokai Carbon.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokai Carbon (TKCBY) operate in?

A

Tokai Carbon is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.