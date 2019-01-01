QQQ
Tianjin Development Holdings Ltd is a Chinese conglomerate engaged in utilities and various other services. It operates through six segments: The utility segment distributes electricity, water, heat, and thermal power to industrial, commercial, and residential customers. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products and provides pharmaceutical research and development, pharmaceutical packaging. The Hotels segment manages hotels. The electrical and Mechanical segment manufactures and sells presses, mechanical and hydroelectric equipment, and large-scale pump units. The Port Services segment offers port services. Elevators and Escalators segment manufactures and sells elevators and escalators. Nearly all of its revenue comes from China.

Tianjin Development Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tianjin Development Hldgs (TJSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tianjin Development Hldgs (OTCPK: TJSCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tianjin Development Hldgs's (TJSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tianjin Development Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Tianjin Development Hldgs (TJSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tianjin Development Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Tianjin Development Hldgs (TJSCF)?

A

The stock price for Tianjin Development Hldgs (OTCPK: TJSCF) is $0.1901 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 18:42:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tianjin Development Hldgs (TJSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tianjin Development Hldgs.

Q

When is Tianjin Development Hldgs (OTCPK:TJSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Tianjin Development Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tianjin Development Hldgs (TJSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tianjin Development Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Tianjin Development Hldgs (TJSCF) operate in?

A

Tianjin Development Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.