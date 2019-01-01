Tianjin Development Holdings Ltd is a Chinese conglomerate engaged in utilities and various other services. It operates through six segments: The utility segment distributes electricity, water, heat, and thermal power to industrial, commercial, and residential customers. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products and provides pharmaceutical research and development, pharmaceutical packaging. The Hotels segment manages hotels. The electrical and Mechanical segment manufactures and sells presses, mechanical and hydroelectric equipment, and large-scale pump units. The Port Services segment offers port services. Elevators and Escalators segment manufactures and sells elevators and escalators. Nearly all of its revenue comes from China.