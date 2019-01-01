Taisei Corp provides civil engineering and building development services in many different areas. It enters contracts to develop and enhance urbanization in designated regions. The company has four operating segments: civil engineering (majority of total revenue), building construction, real estate development, and other. It participates in all phases of project development, including planning, design, construction, and aftermarket services. Multiple projects are conducted simultaneously as the company showcases its expansive network and technical know-how. Taisei's projects range from traffic infrastructure and tunnels to airport facilities and high-rise building offices. Customers in Japan account for majority of total sales.