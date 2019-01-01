QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Taisei Corp provides civil engineering and building development services in many different areas. It enters contracts to develop and enhance urbanization in designated regions. The company has four operating segments: civil engineering (majority of total revenue), building construction, real estate development, and other. It participates in all phases of project development, including planning, design, construction, and aftermarket services. Multiple projects are conducted simultaneously as the company showcases its expansive network and technical know-how. Taisei's projects range from traffic infrastructure and tunnels to airport facilities and high-rise building offices. Customers in Japan account for majority of total sales.

Taisei Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taisei (TISCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taisei (OTCPK: TISCY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Taisei's (TISCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taisei.

Q

What is the target price for Taisei (TISCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taisei

Q

Current Stock Price for Taisei (TISCY)?

A

The stock price for Taisei (OTCPK: TISCY) is $8.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:24:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taisei (TISCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 20, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Taisei (OTCPK:TISCY) reporting earnings?

A

Taisei does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taisei (TISCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taisei.

Q

What sector and industry does Taisei (TISCY) operate in?

A

Taisei is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.