Teijin Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into four primary segments based on product type. The trading and retail segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells fiber materials, which include polyester and rayon. The electronic materials and performance polymer products segment sells plastic resins and films used in copy machines, computer casings, and automotive components, including headlights and door handles. The healthcare segment sells pharmaceuticals to treat bone, joint, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases. The advanced fibers and composites segment sells polyester fibers used in seat belts, aramid fibers used in bullet-resistant vests, and carbon fibers used in airplanes.