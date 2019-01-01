QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.47/3.85%
52 Wk
11.34 - 18.55
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
22.21
Shares
192M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Teijin Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into four primary segments based on product type. The trading and retail segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells fiber materials, which include polyester and rayon. The electronic materials and performance polymer products segment sells plastic resins and films used in copy machines, computer casings, and automotive components, including headlights and door handles. The healthcare segment sells pharmaceuticals to treat bone, joint, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases. The advanced fibers and composites segment sells polyester fibers used in seat belts, aramid fibers used in bullet-resistant vests, and carbon fibers used in airplanes.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Teijin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teijin (TINLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teijin (OTCPK: TINLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Teijin's (TINLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teijin.

Q

What is the target price for Teijin (TINLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Teijin

Q

Current Stock Price for Teijin (TINLY)?

A

The stock price for Teijin (OTCPK: TINLY) is $12.2 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:44:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teijin (TINLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Teijin (OTCPK:TINLY) reporting earnings?

A

Teijin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teijin (TINLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teijin.

Q

What sector and industry does Teijin (TINLY) operate in?

A

Teijin is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.