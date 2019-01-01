Telecom Italia is the incumbent telephone operator in Italy with more than 30% market share in the Italian mobile market and 45% market share in broadband. In the mobile market it competes with Vodafone, Wind Tre and Iliad. On the broadband side, its main competitor is Open Fiber, which operates a wholesale network giving equal access to several operators. TIM also has a 21% wireless market share in Brazil and has started building a broadband network in the country, although its reach is very small compared with its competitors Telefonica and America Movil.