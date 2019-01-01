QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.05/5.10%
52 Wk
1.01 - 2
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
16.7
Open
-
P/E
3.21
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Tianneng Power International is an electronic components company. It operates through two business segments: sales of batteries and battery-related accessories, and trading of new energy material. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of lead-acid batteries and battery-related accessories including motive, solar, and wind-powered batteries, lithium battery products, electrical bicycle batteries, and special-purpose batteries mainly used for electrical vehicles, and energy storage battery, among others. A vast majority of revenue is generated by the company's sale of batteries and battery-related accessories segment, and the company earns most of its revenue in The People's Republic of China.

Tianneng Power Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tianneng Power Intl (TIANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tianneng Power Intl (OTCPK: TIANF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tianneng Power Intl's (TIANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tianneng Power Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Tianneng Power Intl (TIANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tianneng Power Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Tianneng Power Intl (TIANF)?

A

The stock price for Tianneng Power Intl (OTCPK: TIANF) is $1.01 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:14:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tianneng Power Intl (TIANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tianneng Power Intl.

Q

When is Tianneng Power Intl (OTCPK:TIANF) reporting earnings?

A

Tianneng Power Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tianneng Power Intl (TIANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tianneng Power Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Tianneng Power Intl (TIANF) operate in?

A

Tianneng Power Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.