Tianneng Power International is an electronic components company. It operates through two business segments: sales of batteries and battery-related accessories, and trading of new energy material. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of lead-acid batteries and battery-related accessories including motive, solar, and wind-powered batteries, lithium battery products, electrical bicycle batteries, and special-purpose batteries mainly used for electrical vehicles, and energy storage battery, among others. A vast majority of revenue is generated by the company's sale of batteries and battery-related accessories segment, and the company earns most of its revenue in The People's Republic of China.