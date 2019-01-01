QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
0.03/7.12%
52 Wk
0.38 - 0.65
Mkt Cap
9.8B
Payout Ratio
9.64
Open
-
P/E
1.43
EPS
0.01
Shares
21.2B
Outstanding
Telecom Italia is the incumbent telephone operator in Italy with more than 30% market share in the Italian mobile market and 45% market share in broadband. In the mobile market it competes with Vodafone, Wind Tre and Iliad. On the broadband side, its main competitor is Open Fiber, which operates a wholesale network giving equal access to several operators. TIM also has a 21% wireless market share in Brazil and has started building a broadband network in the country, although its reach is very small compared with its competitors Telefonica and America Movil.

Telecom Italia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telecom Italia (TIAJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telecom Italia (OTCPK: TIAJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Telecom Italia's (TIAJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telecom Italia.

Q

What is the target price for Telecom Italia (TIAJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telecom Italia

Q

Current Stock Price for Telecom Italia (TIAJF)?

A

The stock price for Telecom Italia (OTCPK: TIAJF) is $0.46095 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:46:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telecom Italia (TIAJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telecom Italia.

Q

When is Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIAJF) reporting earnings?

A

Telecom Italia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telecom Italia (TIAJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telecom Italia.

Q

What sector and industry does Telecom Italia (TIAJF) operate in?

A

Telecom Italia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.