Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 1
Mkt Cap
142.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
641.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Thor Explorations Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. It holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Hounde greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thor Explorations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thor Explorations (THXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thor Explorations (OTCPK: THXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thor Explorations's (THXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thor Explorations.

Q

What is the target price for Thor Explorations (THXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thor Explorations

Q

Current Stock Price for Thor Explorations (THXPF)?

A

The stock price for Thor Explorations (OTCPK: THXPF) is $0.222 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:56:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thor Explorations (THXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thor Explorations.

Q

When is Thor Explorations (OTCPK:THXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Thor Explorations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thor Explorations (THXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thor Explorations.

Q

What sector and industry does Thor Explorations (THXPF) operate in?

A

Thor Explorations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.