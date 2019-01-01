QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/55.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
10.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
126.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Thunderstruck Resources Ltd is a mining exploration company. It is involved in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects portfolio includes Nakoro VMS, Wainaleka VMS, Liwa creek gold and Rama creek located on a main island of Fiji. The company focuses on the exploration of Zinc, Copper, Silver, and Gold.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thunderstruck Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thunderstruck Resources (THURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thunderstruck Resources (OTCPK: THURF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thunderstruck Resources's (THURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thunderstruck Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Thunderstruck Resources (THURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thunderstruck Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Thunderstruck Resources (THURF)?

A

The stock price for Thunderstruck Resources (OTCPK: THURF) is $0.0824 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thunderstruck Resources (THURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thunderstruck Resources.

Q

When is Thunderstruck Resources (OTCPK:THURF) reporting earnings?

A

Thunderstruck Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thunderstruck Resources (THURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thunderstruck Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Thunderstruck Resources (THURF) operate in?

A

Thunderstruck Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.