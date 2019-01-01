QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Thresher Industries Inc is engaged in the production and sale of conventional cast aluminum and reinforced metal matrix composite aluminum alloy components for various customers and applications in the United States.

Thresher Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thresher Industries (THRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thresher Industries (OTCEM: THRR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Thresher Industries's (THRR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thresher Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Thresher Industries (THRR) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Thresher Industries (THRR)?

A

The stock price for Thresher Industries (OTCEM: THRR) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 18:42:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thresher Industries (THRR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thresher Industries.

Q

When is Thresher Industries (OTCEM:THRR) reporting earnings?

A

Thresher Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thresher Industries (THRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thresher Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Thresher Industries (THRR) operate in?

A

Thresher Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.