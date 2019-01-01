QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.45 - 21.08
Mkt Cap
353.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.25
Shares
17.9M
Outstanding
Techpoint Inc is a semiconductor company engaged in developing mixed-signal integrated circuits for multiple video applications in the security surveillance and automotive markets. The products of the company include surveillance camera systems and in-vehicle camera systems. Its geographical segments are China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.

Techpoint Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Techpoint (THPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Techpoint (OTCEM: THPTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Techpoint's (THPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Techpoint.

Q

What is the target price for Techpoint (THPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Techpoint

Q

Current Stock Price for Techpoint (THPTF)?

A

The stock price for Techpoint (OTCEM: THPTF) is $19.75 last updated Wed Jun 16 2021 15:29:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Techpoint (THPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Techpoint.

Q

When is Techpoint (OTCEM:THPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Techpoint does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Techpoint (THPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Techpoint.

Q

What sector and industry does Techpoint (THPTF) operate in?

A

Techpoint is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.