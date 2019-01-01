Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company's business includes pharmaceutical wholesaling and pharmacy dispensing. Toho also maintains a site-management organization business that assists a variety of medical establishments, ranging from large medical institutions to private clinics with a wide range of clinical trials under contract. The company supports medical institutions suitable for respective trials to improve the quality and speed of clinical trials. Toho generates additional revenue through software sales to medical institutions.