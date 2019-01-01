Bioporto A/S is an in-vitro diagnostic company. The company provides healthcare professionals in clinical and research settings a range of diagnostic tests and antibodies. Its product portfolio consists of specialized monoclonal antibodies and antibody-based diagnostic assays, used in the treatment of critically ill patients. The company's products include the NGAL Test, ELISA kits, Antibodies, and Other products and licenses. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.