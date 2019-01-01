QQQ
Bioporto A/S is an in-vitro diagnostic company. The company provides healthcare professionals in clinical and research settings a range of diagnostic tests and antibodies. Its product portfolio consists of specialized monoclonal antibodies and antibody-based diagnostic assays, used in the treatment of critically ill patients. The company's products include the NGAL Test, ELISA kits, Antibodies, and Other products and licenses. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.

Bioporto Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bioporto (THOXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bioporto (OTCEM: THOXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bioporto's (THOXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bioporto.

Q

What is the target price for Bioporto (THOXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bioporto

Q

Current Stock Price for Bioporto (THOXF)?

A

The stock price for Bioporto (OTCEM: THOXF) is $0.75 last updated Tue May 04 2021 13:36:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bioporto (THOXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioporto.

Q

When is Bioporto (OTCEM:THOXF) reporting earnings?

A

Bioporto does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bioporto (THOXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bioporto.

Q

What sector and industry does Bioporto (THOXF) operate in?

A

Bioporto is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.