Toho Gas Co Ltd is a Japanese natural gas provider operating in the Tokai region of the Japanese island of Honshu. Toho Gas is mainly involved in the supply and distribution of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, to urban areas within Tokai. The company segments its operations into Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales and Related Construction, and LPG and Other Energies business units. Toho Gas's Gas Sales division derives the vast majority of the company's total revenue from the sale and supply of natural gas to the many manufacturing plants and industrial customers that inhabit its home region. The company's sales of LPG and thermal energy to mainly industrial consumers also represent a significant revenue stream. Toho Gas is one of the largest city gas providers in Japan.