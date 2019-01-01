QQQ
Toho Gas Co Ltd is a Japanese natural gas provider operating in the Tokai region of the Japanese island of Honshu. Toho Gas is mainly involved in the supply and distribution of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, to urban areas within Tokai. The company segments its operations into Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales and Related Construction, and LPG and Other Energies business units. Toho Gas's Gas Sales division derives the vast majority of the company's total revenue from the sale and supply of natural gas to the many manufacturing plants and industrial customers that inhabit its home region. The company's sales of LPG and thermal energy to mainly industrial consumers also represent a significant revenue stream. Toho Gas is one of the largest city gas providers in Japan.

Toho Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toho Gas (THOGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toho Gas (OTCPK: THOGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Toho Gas's (THOGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toho Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Toho Gas (THOGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toho Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Toho Gas (THOGF)?

A

The stock price for Toho Gas (OTCPK: THOGF) is $27.1 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:10:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toho Gas (THOGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toho Gas.

Q

When is Toho Gas (OTCPK:THOGF) reporting earnings?

A

Toho Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toho Gas (THOGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toho Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Toho Gas (THOGF) operate in?

A

Toho Gas is in the sector and industry.