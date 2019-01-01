QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:23AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Technip Energies NV is an engineering and technology company specialized in providing projects, technologies, products and services on energy infrastructure both onshore and offshore.

Technip Energies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Technip Energies (THNPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Technip Energies (OTCPK: THNPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Technip Energies's (THNPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Technip Energies.

Q

What is the target price for Technip Energies (THNPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Technip Energies

Q

Current Stock Price for Technip Energies (THNPY)?

A

The stock price for Technip Energies (OTCPK: THNPY) is $12.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Technip Energies (THNPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technip Energies.

Q

When is Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPY) reporting earnings?

A

Technip Energies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Technip Energies (THNPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Technip Energies.

Q

What sector and industry does Technip Energies (THNPY) operate in?

A

Technip Energies is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.