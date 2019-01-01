QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.01 - 8.2
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
323.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Technology One Ltd is one of the largest publicly listed software companies in Australia, with offices across six countries. It develops user-friendly enterprise software products that are deeply integrated into customers' information technology, or IT, infrastructure. The company boasts more than 1,000 clients spread across seven industry segments: namely, government, local government, financial services, education, health and community services, utilities, and managed services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Technology One Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Technology One (THNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Technology One (OTCPK: THNOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Technology One's (THNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Technology One.

Q

What is the target price for Technology One (THNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Technology One

Q

Current Stock Price for Technology One (THNOF)?

A

The stock price for Technology One (OTCPK: THNOF) is $8.2 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 15:33:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Technology One (THNOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technology One.

Q

When is Technology One (OTCPK:THNOF) reporting earnings?

A

Technology One does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Technology One (THNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Technology One.

Q

What sector and industry does Technology One (THNOF) operate in?

A

Technology One is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.