ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ThermoGenesis Holdings
The latest price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting THMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2025.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and ThermoGenesis Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ThermoGenesis Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ThermoGenesis Holdings was filed on November 13, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 13, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.50 to $8.50. The current price ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) is trading at is $0.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
