Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Thunder Mountain Gold Inc is a mineral exploration stage company. It is engaged in exploring mining properties that have the potential to produce gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. Primarily the company holds interests in the South Mountain and Trout Creek Project. The South Mountain project covers an area of approximately 327 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho; and the Trout Creek project includes over 50 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend of central Nevada.

Thunder Mountain Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCQB: THMG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Thunder Mountain Gold's (THMG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thunder Mountain Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thunder Mountain Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)?

A

The stock price for Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCQB: THMG) is $0.091 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:01:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thunder Mountain Gold.

Q

When is Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCQB:THMG) reporting earnings?

A

Thunder Mountain Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thunder Mountain Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) operate in?

A

Thunder Mountain Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.