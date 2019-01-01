Thunder Mountain Gold Inc is a mineral exploration stage company. It is engaged in exploring mining properties that have the potential to produce gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. Primarily the company holds interests in the South Mountain and Trout Creek Project. The South Mountain project covers an area of approximately 327 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho; and the Trout Creek project includes over 50 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend of central Nevada.