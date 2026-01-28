U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Texas Instruments reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.42 billion, missing analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.27 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.30 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

Texas Instruments shares jumped 8.3% to $212.85 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock