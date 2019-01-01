QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.1K
Div / Yield
0.47/2.32%
52 Wk
15.69 - 21.9
Mkt Cap
21.4B
Payout Ratio
44.13
Open
-
P/E
22.23
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 1:53AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Thales is a French aerospace and defense industrial firm and is one of Europe's largest defense contractors with EUR 18 billion in sales. The company has four reportable segments: (1) defense and security provides sensors, mission systems, communications and control systems to European and export defense customers; (2) aerospace sells avionics and satellites to the civil, defense and government markets; (3) transport provides signaling services to rail operators; and (4) digital identity and security provides biometric, data, and identity security solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thales Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thales (THLLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thales (OTCPK: THLLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thales's (THLLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thales.

Q

What is the target price for Thales (THLLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thales

Q

Current Stock Price for Thales (THLLY)?

A

The stock price for Thales (OTCPK: THLLY) is $20.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thales (THLLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thales.

Q

When is Thales (OTCPK:THLLY) reporting earnings?

A

Thales does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thales (THLLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thales.

Q

What sector and industry does Thales (THLLY) operate in?

A

Thales is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.