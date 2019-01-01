Thales is a French aerospace and defense industrial firm and is one of Europe's largest defense contractors with EUR 18 billion in sales. The company has four reportable segments: (1) defense and security provides sensors, mission systems, communications and control systems to European and export defense customers; (2) aerospace sells avionics and satellites to the civil, defense and government markets; (3) transport provides signaling services to rail operators; and (4) digital identity and security provides biometric, data, and identity security solutions.