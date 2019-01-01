QQQ
Thai Union Group PCL is a global seafood-based food products company. The company sells its products locally in Thailand, as well as in North America and Europe. The business categories are ambient seafood (tuna, salmon, sardine, mackerel); frozen and chilled seafood and related product (shrimp, lobster, salmon); and pet care and value-added. In North America, Thai Union's portfolio contains tuna, salmon, and sardines, sold in different varieties under the Chicken of the Sea and Genova brands. In Europe, the company offers seafood and fish products under brands such as John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, King Oscar, Mareblum, and Rugen Fisch. In Asia-Pacific, the local brands are Century, Sealect, Fisho, Bellotta, and Marvo.

Thai Union Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thai Union Group (THFRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thai Union Group (OTCGM: THFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thai Union Group's (THFRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thai Union Group.

Q

What is the target price for Thai Union Group (THFRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thai Union Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Thai Union Group (THFRF)?

A

The stock price for Thai Union Group (OTCGM: THFRF) is $0.44 last updated Thu Apr 15 2021 18:21:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thai Union Group (THFRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thai Union Group.

Q

When is Thai Union Group (OTCGM:THFRF) reporting earnings?

A

Thai Union Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thai Union Group (THFRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thai Union Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Thai Union Group (THFRF) operate in?

A

Thai Union Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.