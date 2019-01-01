TV Asahi Holdings Corporation is a Japanese multimedia group. Ranging from its primary business of broadcast TV, the company owns and manages music publishing and miscellaneous businesses. The Television Broadcasting segment is involved in the production and broadcasting of TV programs. The Music Publishing segment attends to music copyrights and related rights as well as the artist management and recording businesses and through the Others segment, it is engaged in event management and the sale of digital goods such as DVDs. The company derives its revenue from TV Broadcasting Business.