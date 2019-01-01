QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.64/2.94%
52 Wk
21.79 - 24
Mkt Cap
14.2B
Payout Ratio
89.86
Open
-
P/E
25.92
EPS
2.23
Shares
653.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tryg A/S is a diversified insurance company. The company operates multiple segments, including private, commercial, corporate, and Sweden. The company's private segment, which focuses on general insurance products and services for private individuals in Denmark and Norway, generates the vast majority of the company's revenue. The company generates most of its revenue in Denmark, followed by Norway and Sweden. The firm considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tryg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tryg (TGVSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tryg (OTCGM: TGVSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tryg's (TGVSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tryg.

Q

What is the target price for Tryg (TGVSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tryg

Q

Current Stock Price for Tryg (TGVSF)?

A

The stock price for Tryg (OTCGM: TGVSF) is $21.786 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:30:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tryg (TGVSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Tryg (OTCGM:TGVSF) reporting earnings?

A

Tryg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tryg (TGVSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tryg.

Q

What sector and industry does Tryg (TGVSF) operate in?

A

Tryg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.