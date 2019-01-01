Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 25
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$11.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$10.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Green Organic Dutchman using advanced sorting and filters.
Green Organic Dutchman Questions & Answers
When is Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) reporting earnings?
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Green Organic Dutchman’s (OTCQX:TGODF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.