Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
TGLT SA is a real estate development company. It is focused on the development of residential housing and commercial offices in Argentina and Uruguay. The company has two operating segment namely Construction and Services and Real estate development. It generates maximum revenue from the Construction and Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Argentina. Some of the projects include Foster + Partners, Astor Nunez, Forum Alcorta, Forum Puerto del Buceo and others.

TGLT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TGLT (TGLTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TGLT (OTCGM: TGLTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TGLT's (TGLTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TGLT.

Q

What is the target price for TGLT (TGLTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TGLT

Q

Current Stock Price for TGLT (TGLTY)?

A

The stock price for TGLT (OTCGM: TGLTY) is $1.3346 last updated Mon Apr 22 2019 19:57:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TGLT (TGLTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TGLT.

Q

When is TGLT (OTCGM:TGLTY) reporting earnings?

A

TGLT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TGLT (TGLTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TGLT.

Q

What sector and industry does TGLT (TGLTY) operate in?

A

TGLT is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.