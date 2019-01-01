TGLT SA is a real estate development company. It is focused on the development of residential housing and commercial offices in Argentina and Uruguay. The company has two operating segment namely Construction and Services and Real estate development. It generates maximum revenue from the Construction and Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Argentina. Some of the projects include Foster + Partners, Astor Nunez, Forum Alcorta, Forum Puerto del Buceo and others.