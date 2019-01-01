Tegel Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells poultry products. The company operates in feed milling, breeding, hatching, farming, processing, and distribution of poultry products across New Zealand and select international markets including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. In New Zealand, the company's products are supplied through three channels: Retail Grocery, Foodservice/Industrial, and Quick Service Restaurants. Operations are conducted in multiple facilities in New Zealand. The company produces a range of products across its core business in addition to added convenience products. A substantial amount of revenue is derived from poultry sold in New Zealand, while approximately one fifth of revenue is derived from exported poultry.