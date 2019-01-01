QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.68 - 9
Mkt Cap
86.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.52
EPS
0.34
Shares
12.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tefron Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development, production, marketing and sale of intimate apparel, and activewear. It also focuses on selling leisurewear. The company operates in two business segments namely Brands and Retail. The Retail business segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company sell its products in North America, Europe and Israel, of which key revenue is derived from North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tefron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tefron (TFRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tefron (OTCPK: TFRFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tefron's (TFRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tefron.

Q

What is the target price for Tefron (TFRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tefron

Q

Current Stock Price for Tefron (TFRFF)?

A

The stock price for Tefron (OTCPK: TFRFF) is $7.11 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:44:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tefron (TFRFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 1, 2008 to stockholders of record on April 10, 2008.

Q

When is Tefron (OTCPK:TFRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Tefron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tefron (TFRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tefron.

Q

What sector and industry does Tefron (TFRFF) operate in?

A

Tefron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.