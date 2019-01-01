QQQ
Treasure Factory Co Ltd is a Japan-based company. It is mainly engaged in the sale and purchase of reuse items through its stores and online. The company also is also engaged in the bag and accessory rental business under the brand name Cariru and operates treasure factory moving service. It sells used merchandise in Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba.

Treasure Factory Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Treasure Factory Co (TFACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Treasure Factory Co (OTCPK: TFACF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Treasure Factory Co's (TFACF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Treasure Factory Co.

Q

What is the target price for Treasure Factory Co (TFACF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Treasure Factory Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Treasure Factory Co (TFACF)?

A

The stock price for Treasure Factory Co (OTCPK: TFACF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Treasure Factory Co (TFACF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Treasure Factory Co.

Q

When is Treasure Factory Co (OTCPK:TFACF) reporting earnings?

A

Treasure Factory Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Treasure Factory Co (TFACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Treasure Factory Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Treasure Factory Co (TFACF) operate in?

A

Treasure Factory Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.