Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.68 - 28.68
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
36.38
Shares
230.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Persol Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based temporary staffing company. Its services include temporary staffing, recruitment, media, outsourcing, and job creation in a range of industries. The company's segments include Temporary Staffing/BPO, ITO, Engineering, PROGRAMMED, PERSOLKELLY, and Recruiting.

Persol Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Persol Holdings Co (TEMPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Persol Holdings Co (OTCPK: TEMPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Persol Holdings Co's (TEMPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Persol Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Persol Holdings Co (TEMPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Persol Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Persol Holdings Co (TEMPF)?

A

The stock price for Persol Holdings Co (OTCPK: TEMPF) is $28.68 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 14:32:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Persol Holdings Co (TEMPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Persol Holdings Co.

Q

When is Persol Holdings Co (OTCPK:TEMPF) reporting earnings?

A

Persol Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Persol Holdings Co (TEMPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Persol Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Persol Holdings Co (TEMPF) operate in?

A

Persol Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.