Tianli Education International Holdings Ltd operates as a private education service provider in Western China. The company primarily offers kindergarten to twelfth grade (K-12) educational services, supplemented by tutoring services for K-12 students and pre-kindergarten children. It also provides a variety of courses, including extended learning in core subjects; learning habits and everyday life skills; music, sports, and art; creative thinking and technological innovation, and foreign languages. Geographically, it derives revenue from PRC.