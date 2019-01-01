QQQ
Analyst Ratings

Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (ARCA: TECS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares's (TECS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares.

Q

What is the target price for Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares

Q

Current Stock Price for Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS)?

A

The stock price for Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (ARCA: TECS) is $38.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.

Q

When is Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (ARCA:TECS) reporting earnings?

A

Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares.

Q

What sector and industry does Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) operate in?

A

Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.