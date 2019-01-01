QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Worry Free Tea House Holdings Co, formerly DRS Inc is in the business of removing drywall and other rubbish from construction sites for disposal and recycling.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Worry Free Tea House Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Worry Free Tea House (TEAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Worry Free Tea House (OTCEM: TEAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Worry Free Tea House's (TEAH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Worry Free Tea House.

Q

What is the target price for Worry Free Tea House (TEAH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Worry Free Tea House

Q

Current Stock Price for Worry Free Tea House (TEAH)?

A

The stock price for Worry Free Tea House (OTCEM: TEAH) is $0.78 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 20:46:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Worry Free Tea House (TEAH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Worry Free Tea House.

Q

When is Worry Free Tea House (OTCEM:TEAH) reporting earnings?

A

Worry Free Tea House does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Worry Free Tea House (TEAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Worry Free Tea House.

Q

What sector and industry does Worry Free Tea House (TEAH) operate in?

A

Worry Free Tea House is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.