Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3.53
Mkt Cap
209.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
21.23
EPS
0.2
Shares
104.9M
Outstanding
Tobii Dynavox AB is engaged in the assistive technology for communication. The company's custom designed solutions enable people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, ALS and spinal cord injury to communicate with a voice of their own, develop literacy skills and live more independently. Tobii integrated solutions include hardware, software, clinically developed language systems, special education tools, training, and dedicated support.

Tobii Dynavox Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tobii Dynavox (TDVXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tobii Dynavox (OTCEM: TDVXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tobii Dynavox's (TDVXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tobii Dynavox.

Q

What is the target price for Tobii Dynavox (TDVXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tobii Dynavox

Q

Current Stock Price for Tobii Dynavox (TDVXF)?

A

The stock price for Tobii Dynavox (OTCEM: TDVXF) is $2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:16:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tobii Dynavox (TDVXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tobii Dynavox.

Q

When is Tobii Dynavox (OTCEM:TDVXF) reporting earnings?

A

Tobii Dynavox does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tobii Dynavox (TDVXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tobii Dynavox.

Q

What sector and industry does Tobii Dynavox (TDVXF) operate in?

A

Tobii Dynavox is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.