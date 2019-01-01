QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Analyst Ratings

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (ARCA: TDTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund's (TDTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund.

Q

What is the target price for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT)?

A

The stock price for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (ARCA: TDTT) is $26.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2018.

Q

When is FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (ARCA:TDTT) reporting earnings?

A

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) operate in?

A

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.