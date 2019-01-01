QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Tiderock Companies Inc is a real estate investment, advisory services, and development company. Its projects include University Center at Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Rowan Boulevard in Glassboro, New Jersey among others.

Tiderock Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tiderock Co (TDRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tiderock Co (OTCPK: TDRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tiderock Co's (TDRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tiderock Co.

Q

What is the target price for Tiderock Co (TDRK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tiderock Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Tiderock Co (TDRK)?

A

The stock price for Tiderock Co (OTCPK: TDRK) is $0.039 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tiderock Co (TDRK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tiderock Co.

Q

When is Tiderock Co (OTCPK:TDRK) reporting earnings?

A

Tiderock Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tiderock Co (TDRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tiderock Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Tiderock Co (TDRK) operate in?

A

Tiderock Co is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.