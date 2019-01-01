QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.9K
Div / Yield
0.27/3.43%
52 Wk
7.5 - 13.4
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
73.33
Open
-
P/E
23.13
Shares
201.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Technogym SpA is a fitness equipment manufacturer. The company offers integrated solutions for personal wellness consisting of equipment, services, and digital solutions that can be personalized and adapted to specific needs of end users and professional operators. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise and rehabilitation solutions to the major segments of the fitness equipment market and to the overall wellness industry. Its geographical segments are Europe (except Italy), APAC, North America, MEIA, Italy, and LATAM.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Technogym Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Technogym (TCCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Technogym (OTCPK: TCCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Technogym's (TCCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Technogym.

Q

What is the target price for Technogym (TCCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Technogym

Q

Current Stock Price for Technogym (TCCHF)?

A

The stock price for Technogym (OTCPK: TCCHF) is $7.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:19:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Technogym (TCCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technogym.

Q

When is Technogym (OTCPK:TCCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Technogym does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Technogym (TCCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Technogym.

Q

What sector and industry does Technogym (TCCHF) operate in?

A

Technogym is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.