Technogym SpA is a fitness equipment manufacturer. The company offers integrated solutions for personal wellness consisting of equipment, services, and digital solutions that can be personalized and adapted to specific needs of end users and professional operators. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise and rehabilitation solutions to the major segments of the fitness equipment market and to the overall wellness industry. Its geographical segments are Europe (except Italy), APAC, North America, MEIA, Italy, and LATAM.