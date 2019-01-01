QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.8K
Div / Yield
0.08/4.27%
52 Wk
1.12 - 3.54
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
104.22
Open
-
P/E
21.04
EPS
0
Shares
788.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TP ICAP GROUP PLC provides broking professional intermediary services to match buyers and sellers of different financial, energy and commodities products. Its role includes to create liquidity and price discovery in markets and provide insight and context to the clients. The company provides proprietary over the counter ('OTC') pricing information in the world with the data on financial, energy and commodities products. Its clients include banks, insurance companies, pension funds, asset managers, hedge funds, central banks, energy producers and refiners, risk and compliance managers and charities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TP ICAP GROUP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TP ICAP GROUP (TCAPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TP ICAP GROUP (OTCPK: TCAPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TP ICAP GROUP's (TCAPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TP ICAP GROUP.

Q

What is the target price for TP ICAP GROUP (TCAPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TP ICAP GROUP

Q

Current Stock Price for TP ICAP GROUP (TCAPF)?

A

The stock price for TP ICAP GROUP (OTCPK: TCAPF) is $2 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 15:04:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TP ICAP GROUP (TCAPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TP ICAP GROUP.

Q

When is TP ICAP GROUP (OTCPK:TCAPF) reporting earnings?

A

TP ICAP GROUP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TP ICAP GROUP (TCAPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TP ICAP GROUP.

Q

What sector and industry does TP ICAP GROUP (TCAPF) operate in?

A

TP ICAP GROUP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.