Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/80.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.98
Mkt Cap
20.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
66.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Turmalina Metals Corp is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties focusing on a portfolio of gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Its focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by mainstream exploration.

Turmalina Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turmalina Metals (TBXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turmalina Metals (OTCQX: TBXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Turmalina Metals's (TBXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Turmalina Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Turmalina Metals (TBXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Turmalina Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)?

A

The stock price for Turmalina Metals (OTCQX: TBXXF) is $0.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:26:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turmalina Metals (TBXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turmalina Metals.

Q

When is Turmalina Metals (OTCQX:TBXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Turmalina Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Turmalina Metals (TBXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turmalina Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Turmalina Metals (TBXXF) operate in?

A

Turmalina Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.