QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.13/2.42%
52 Wk
3.63 - 5.44
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
15.71
Open
-
P/E
6.48
EPS
6675
Shares
459.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PT Bukit Asam Tbk is an Indonesia-based company which operates in the coal mining industry. The company offers a range of services including general surveying, exploration, exploitation, production, transporting and trading, managing and operating ports and jetties, and marketing of coal. The company also provides coal mining and production-related consultation and engineering services. The company has coal mining concessions in several areas in Indonesia and is also engaged in briquette manufacturing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bukit Asam Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bukit Asam (TBNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bukit Asam (OTCPK: TBNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bukit Asam's (TBNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bukit Asam.

Q

What is the target price for Bukit Asam (TBNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bukit Asam

Q

Current Stock Price for Bukit Asam (TBNGY)?

A

The stock price for Bukit Asam (OTCPK: TBNGY) is $5.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:12:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bukit Asam (TBNGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 29, 2012.

Q

When is Bukit Asam (OTCPK:TBNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Bukit Asam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bukit Asam (TBNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bukit Asam.

Q

What sector and industry does Bukit Asam (TBNGY) operate in?

A

Bukit Asam is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.