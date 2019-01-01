|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bukit Asam (OTCPK: TBNGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bukit Asam.
There is no analysis for Bukit Asam
The stock price for Bukit Asam (OTCPK: TBNGY) is $5.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:12:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 29, 2012.
Bukit Asam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bukit Asam.
Bukit Asam is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.