QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
6.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
42.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TrustBIX Inc is a Canada-based company consisting of information solutions for the livestock industry. It has two reportable segments: ViewTrak (the development and sale of information solutions for the livestock industry and related services) and BIXS (delivering data to benefit beef supply chain participants by improving communications and individual animal information sharing across the entire beef chain). Its operations are geographically located in Canada, the US, and others. A vast majority of the revenues are generated from the ViewTrak segment in the US.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TrustBIX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TrustBIX (TBIXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TrustBIX (OTCQB: TBIXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TrustBIX's (TBIXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TrustBIX.

Q

What is the target price for TrustBIX (TBIXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TrustBIX

Q

Current Stock Price for TrustBIX (TBIXF)?

A

The stock price for TrustBIX (OTCQB: TBIXF) is $0.15 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 19:10:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TrustBIX (TBIXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TrustBIX.

Q

When is TrustBIX (OTCQB:TBIXF) reporting earnings?

A

TrustBIX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TrustBIX (TBIXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TrustBIX.

Q

What sector and industry does TrustBIX (TBIXF) operate in?

A

TrustBIX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.