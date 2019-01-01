TrustBIX Inc is a Canada-based company consisting of information solutions for the livestock industry. It has two reportable segments: ViewTrak (the development and sale of information solutions for the livestock industry and related services) and BIXS (delivering data to benefit beef supply chain participants by improving communications and individual animal information sharing across the entire beef chain). Its operations are geographically located in Canada, the US, and others. A vast majority of the revenues are generated from the ViewTrak segment in the US.