QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (ARCA: TBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury's (TBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (ARCA: TBF) is $17.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (ARCA:TBF) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) operate in?

A

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.