TBC Bank Group PLC is a UK based banking group. Its business activity involves universal banking operations within Georgia. The bank is focused on the financial services activities, and most of its total assets relate to banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and corporate advisory services. Its operating segments include Corporate, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Retail, and Corporate Centre and Other Operations. Most of its revenues are derived from the Retail segment which includes all non-business individual customers or individual business customers.